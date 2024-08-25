Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Floods kill 13 in Indonesia’s North Maluku, two injured

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Thirteen people were killed and two injured in Indonesia’s North Maluku province on Sunday after floods in the east of the sprawling archipelago, authorities said.

The country’s disaster management agency BNPB said the floods, caused by heavy rain since Saturday, also badly damaged 10 houses in Ternate city.

Citing forecasts that heavy rain may continue in the next few days, BNPB warned local residents to be on guard.

“We urge people to remain vigilant and follow directions from authorities on potential subsequent floods,” spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement.

BNPB said it has deployed a team to help evacuate the victims. Search and rescue agency Basarnas also said that efforts to evacuate victims, who were hit by landslides and debris swept along by floodwaters, were ongoing.

In May, flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province killed more than 60 people.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta; Editing by William Mallard and Kim Coghill)

