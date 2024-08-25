Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Floods kill 7 in Indonesia’s North Maluku, some missing

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Seven people were killed and some missing in Indonesia’s North Maluku province on Sunday after floods in the east of the sprawling archipelago, the local search and rescue agency said.

Heavy rainfall since Saturday caused the flooding on Ternate island, hitting Ternate city, said the agency, Basarnas.

“Our team still making efforts to evacuate the victims who were hit by landslides and house building materials that were carried away by the flood,” Basarnas said in a statement, adding two people were found alive.

News website Detik.com and broadcaster Kompas TV said 11 people had died, but a Basarnas official could not confirm the toll.

In May, flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province killed more than 60 people.

