This content was published on January 4, 2018 11:00 AM Jan 4, 2018 - 11:00

The Swiss air rescue service Rega, is to start using a new autopilot mode that will allow its helicopters to fly more safely in bad weather conditions. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)



Rega helicopters have been given authorisation to operate the Low Flight Network (LFN), a system that enables aircraft to fly in autopilot mode on predetermined routes stored on the onboard computer.

Since the end of December, the helicopters have been able to follow a countrywide network of flight routes linking together airports, hospitals and Rega helicopter bases in Switzerland. This offers considerable benefits in terms of safety especially when visibility is poor due to fog, for example.



Rega, together with the Swiss Air Force, the air navigation service Skyguide and the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) have been working together for a number of years to set up the Low Flight Network .



Founded in 1952, Swiss air rescue service Rega is a privately-run, non-profit foundation. It is funded by donations from more than three million patrons.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.