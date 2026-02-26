The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Food safety

Does infant formula have too many ingredients?

Several countries across Europe, including in Switzerland, have reported illnesses that may be linked to toxic contamination in infant formula, following a series of major recalls.

Swiss manufacturers Nestlé and Hochdorf are among those involved, alongside the French companies Danone, Lactalis and Vitagermine.

What is behind this wave of recalls? And could the race to replicate breast milk be increasing the risk of contamination?

