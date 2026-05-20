French authorities carry out surprise searches at Nestlé Waters sites
French authorities carried out unannounced inspections and searches on Tuesday at two sites operated by Nestlé Waters, a subsidiary of the Swiss-based food giant Nestlé.
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According to Radio France, the operation involved the Perrier plant in Vergèze and a laboratory in Vittel.
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Radio France’s investigative team also said that around 40 officials from the fraud authorities were involved. The operations – again according to Radio France – are part of an investigation by the Paris public prosecutor, launched after a complaint alleging fraud, filed by the NGO Foodwatch.
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Contacted by Radio France’s investigative team, Nestlé Waters confirmed that “unannounced inspections are currently under way at two Nestlé Waters sites in France”. “We continue to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities,” the group added.
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The Paris public prosecutor’s office has not yet made any official statement regarding the searches.
Nestlé’s subsidiary has been under pressure for some time. In 2024, the group admitted it had previously used prohibited treatment methods for its water.
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