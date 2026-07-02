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Food safety

Number of foodborne illnesses up slightly in Switzerland

More and more people in Switzerland are falling ill as a result of food
Swiss authorities advise home chefs to cook meat thoroughly to avoid foodborne illnesses. Keystone-SDA

In Switzerland, foodborne illnesses increased in 2025. With 8,654 laboratory-confirmed cases, campylobacteriosis was the most common infection, followed by salmonellosis, with 2,280 cases.

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Keystone-SDA

Last year, infections caused by the Shiga toxin-producing bacterium Escherichia coli (STEC) were detected on 1,433 occasions, the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (BLV) and the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Thursday. Although these figures are stable, they remain at a high level.

The cantonal authorities also reported 72 foodborne disease outbreaks to the federal government for the year 2025. In the previous year, there had been 43. At least 660 people fell ill, 21 had to be hospitalised and two deaths were recorded.

According to the FSVO, however, the increase does not indicate a deterioration in food safety. Rather, the trend is attributable to improved reporting practices.

High costs due to diarrhoeal diseases

The pathogens causing these illnesses are found in raw foods such as meat, poultry, eggs, fish and seafood. If stored or prepared improperly, these can be transmitted to humans and cause gastrointestinal illnesses. Diarrhoeal illnesses incur costs of up to CHF50 million ($62 million), of which CHF10 million alone can be attributed to campylobacteriosis.

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The authorities reiterated that food businesses must comply with hygiene regulations and ensure food safety. Consumers can protect themselves by following simple hygiene rules in the kitchen, such as ensuring that meat is cooked thoroughly.

Translated from German/sub-editing gw

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