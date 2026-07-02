Number of foodborne illnesses up slightly in Switzerland
In Switzerland, foodborne illnesses increased in 2025. With 8,654 laboratory-confirmed cases, campylobacteriosis was the most common infection, followed by salmonellosis, with 2,280 cases.
Last year, infections caused by the Shiga toxin-producing bacterium Escherichia coli (STEC) were detected on 1,433 occasions, the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (BLV) and the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Thursday. Although these figures are stable, they remain at a high level.
The cantonal authorities also reported 72 foodborne disease outbreaks to the federal government for the year 2025. In the previous year, there had been 43. At least 660 people fell ill, 21 had to be hospitalised and two deaths were recorded.
According to the FSVO, however, the increase does not indicate a deterioration in food safety. Rather, the trend is attributable to improved reporting practices.
High costs due to diarrhoeal diseases
The pathogens causing these illnesses are found in raw foods such as meat, poultry, eggs, fish and seafood. If stored or prepared improperly, these can be transmitted to humans and cause gastrointestinal illnesses. Diarrhoeal illnesses incur costs of up to CHF50 million ($62 million), of which CHF10 million alone can be attributed to campylobacteriosis.
More
Consumers are still buying food which makes them sick. How come?
The authorities reiterated that food businesses must comply with hygiene regulations and ensure food safety. Consumers can protect themselves by following simple hygiene rules in the kitchen, such as ensuring that meat is cooked thoroughly.
Translated from German/sub-editing gw
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.