More funds for emergency poisoning helpline requested

The petitioners claim that the disappearance of this institution would have fatal consequences. Parents seeking advice or those affected would no longer have a place to go in an emergency, Tox Info Suisse wrote in a press release on Thursday. About 40% of are parents with children under the age of five. Medical professionals could also no longer access the centralised service.
The petition is addressed to Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and calls for the poison centre to be sustainably funded by government contributions. Those responsible for Tox Info Suisse invited Baume-Schneider to a rescue meeting.
According to the petitioners, concrete measures must be discussed immediately to provide the necessary emergency aid of CHF 1.1 million by the end of August 2025 and medium-term funding.
According to the institution’s own information, Tox Info Suisse has so far only received 10% of its funding from the federal government, although it fulfils a statutory federal mandate in the area of poisoning prevention, counselling and documentation.
