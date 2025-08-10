Switzerland is closely monitoring three livestock diseases

The spread of Lumpy skin disease, Bluetongue and African swine fever are keeping Swiss veterinary authorities on the alert.

Epizootic diseases dominated the news this summer. After an outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis (Lumpy skin disease) in Savoy, France, thousands of cattle had to be vaccinated in the cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Valais. It is one of the diseases that currently pose the greatest challenges, according to federal authorities.

“The disease has reached Italy and France. So far there have been no cases in Switzerland, but the risk of introduction is high,” the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSOV) told news agency Keystone-SDA. The danger of the disease being imported by insects is great. The vaccination campaigns conducted in the canton of Geneva and parts of the cantons of Vaud and Valais are preventive in nature.

The authorities are also keeping an eye on the African swine fever, which appeared several years ago in northern Italy and has never disappeared since. The FSOV says it is counting on early detection and, if necessary, immediate and rigorous action to combat the first cases in order to nip an epidemic in the bud.

Bluetongue, the third disease to be closely monitored, has already affected many sheep and cattle in Switzerland. By last October, infections with at least one serotype had been detected in more than 20 cantons.

The first infections with serotype 3 of the disease (BTV-3), which is particularly dangerous for sheep, appeared in August last year. According to the FSOV website, by August 1 more than 3,000 cases of serotype 3 and 242 cases of serotype 8 had been recorded.

The disease is transmitted by midges of the ceratopogonid family. Symptoms include fever, mucous membrane inflammation, claudication and stillbirths. BTV-3 is often less severe for cows than for sheep, but cattle can also develop severe symptoms and produce much less milk.

Although vaccination against Bluetongue is optional, the federal authorities strongly recommend it. Until recently, there were no officially authorised vaccines in Switzerland. In agreement with the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic), the FSOV decided to allow the import and use of such products.

“Vaccination is the only effective preventive measure,” the FSOV pointed out, adding that there are now vaccines authorised in Switzerland, but they will only be available at the end of the year.

Amendment of the law underway

The issue of Bluetongue vaccination is also gaining political support. In response to a request from parliament, the governing Federal Council proposed a change in the law. In the event of an epizootic outbreak and under clearly defined conditions, the FSOV will be able to issue a time-limited market authorisation for veterinary medicines. Applications are to be evaluated in cooperation with Swissmedic and the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).

At the end of the consultation at the end of July, the amendment to the law was not contested. The Swiss Farmers’ Union wants the procedure to be simplified. According to the FSOV, the amendment of the law is also important for the fight against Lumpy skin disease. Here, too, an emergency solution was needed. The change in the law should make it possible to replace these emergency solutions with a clear and lasting legal basis valid for all diseases.

For African swine flu there is currently no effective and safe vaccine, but this could change in the future, the FSOV points out.

