Proponents of food security initiative launch campaign

Among other things, the popular initiative aims to increase Switzerland’s agricultural self-sufficiency from just under 50% to at least 70%. Keystone-SDA

Food security and access to clean drinking water: the committee behind a people’s initiative is calling for changes to Swiss agricultural policy. On Thursday, it launched its campaign ahead of a nationwide vote on September 27.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le comité de l’initiative sur l’alimentation lance sa campagne Original Read more: Le comité de l’initiative sur l’alimentation lance sa campagne

The initiative “For safe food – through strengthening sustainable domestic production, increasing plant-based food and ensuring clean drinking water”, submitted in August 2024 by a citizens’ committee, calls for the production and consumption of plant-based foods to be encouraged over animal-based foods. It also aims to increase Switzerland’s agricultural self-sufficiency from just under 50% to at least 70%.

The aim is also to preserve groundwater resources and promote sustainable agriculture and an agri-food sector. These targets must be met within ten years.

These steps are “essential for national security and the prosperity of our country”, said the committee. The demands are fundamental to life, both in normal times and in times of crisis, the initiative’s sponsor, Franziska Herren, told reporters in Bern on Thursday. She went on to highlight current global uncertainties and climate change.

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The petition’s organisers believe that their proposal would enable Switzerland to be prepared in the event of a global crisis leading to a halt in imports and shortages. “Both now and in the future”, food for human consumption must be produced as locally as possible, said farmer David Jacobsen.

Excessive subsidies for livestock farming

The campaigners criticised current agricultural policy, which permits the use of pesticides and the overproduction of milk and meat. The federal government subsidises agriculture to the tune of CHF3.6 billion ($4.47 billion) a year.

Of this sum, 75% is used to support livestock production, said Herren. Furthermore, only a third of the plant-based food consumed is produced in Switzerland.

Jacobsen condemned the fact that half of Swiss bread is made with imported flour, even though enough wheat is produced domestically. Due to cheap imports, Swiss farmers are forced to sell their produce as hay for livestock, the committee pointed out.

Protecting the climate, soil, water and health

The text does not call for vegan or animal-free farming, said Regula Züger, an agricultural engineer. Klaus Lanz, a chemist and water expert, called for fair support across different types of production.

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“At present, arable farming is not competitive,” said Züger. “Yet it would also take the pressure off farmers, who wouldn’t have to look after animals every day,” added organic farmer Gertrud Häseli.

For the committee, it is not just a matter of protecting the climate, but also of preserving soil and water. The health of the population is also at stake, said Green Party member Sabine Heselhaus, a member of the Lucerne government. We must think of future generations, she said.

Fears for drinking water

Due to climate change and pesticide levels exceeding limits, the initiative’s organisers also fear a shortage of drinking water. They are calling for a national water strategy.

At present, responsibility for this lies with the cantons. However, they are acting in an uncoordinated manner, said Roman Wiget, co-chair of the Association of Water Services for Lake Constance and the Rhine.

Klaus Lanz called for clarification on who is responsible in the event of a drought and who takes priority in such situations. These challenges are clearly evident in summer, he noted, referring to the recent heatwave.

Led by Herren, who was also behind the drinking water initiative rejected in 2021, the initiators hope to secure a double majority from the people and the cantons for their proposal. They do not have the support of any national political party. Furthermore, there are no representatives from French-speaking Switzerland or Ticino on the committee.

The Federal Council and parliament have rejected the proposal, without putting forward a counter-proposal. They consider the demands to be unrealistic and out of touch with the reality on the ground. The cross-party committee opposing the initiative launched its campaign two weeks ago.

Translated from French/sub-editing gw

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