Zurich laboratory finds intestinal bacteria in coffee machines

Cappuccino and other milk drinks from fully automatic coffee machines are popular – not only at home, but also in restaurants and petrol stations. However, if the complex machines are not properly cared for, they can become unhygienic, as detailed in a press release issued by the canton of Zurich on Monday.
Last year, 15 samples from coffee machines were analysed for various germs in the cantonal laboratory in Zurich. Exceeding the relevant guideline values indicates hygiene problems.
The guideline values for Enterobacteria were exceeded in four of the samples. These bacteria are found both in the environment and in the intestines of humans and animals. Some of them can cause diarrhoea. In another case, aerobic, mesophilic bacteria were measured above the guideline value. This group of germs includes numerous types of bacteria.
The machine operators were asked to clarify the causes and take measures. During random follow-up checks, no more guideline values were exceeded.
Most coffee machines that also prepare milk drinks use pasteurised or UHT-treated milk. This means that when the milk enters the machine, it is usually almost germ-free. The problems only arise inside the machine when germs colonise milk residues.
