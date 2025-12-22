The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Food supply chains

A year of contrasts for Swiss agriculture

A year of contrasts for Swiss agriculture
A year of contrasts for Swiss agriculture Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A year of contrasts for Swiss agriculture
Listening: A year of contrasts for Swiss agriculture

It was a year of contrasts for Swiss agriculture. Good harvests replenished stocks, but low producer prices, pressure from imports and the appearance of new pests reduced yields on many farms.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to the annual review published on Monday by the Agricultural Information Service, the balance sheet for crop production is positive: the vegetable harvest was good and the cereals sector recovered.

In the case of potatoes and fruit, too, high yields have enabled stocks to be replenished – although this has led to a fall in prices. In addition, farms had to contend with pressure from imports and new pests such as the beet weevil. In winegrowing, the crisis worsened.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

What matters most in your choice of meat products and why?

Certain American farming practices are banned in other countries: cattle are treated with growth-promoting hormones, for example. Would this put you off from buying American produce or is price the key factor?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

Milk production was higher than the previous year, but pressure on prices increased. The alpine pasture season was affected by animal diseases and wolf attacks. Beef production stagnated and imports increased, but pig producers were able to hold their own. The honey harvest was above average.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ds

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR