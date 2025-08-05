Emmi to raise price of Gruyère cheese in the US again

In the wake of the 39% tariffs decided by the United States against Switzerland, Emmi will again raise the prices of AOC quality cheeses such as Gruyère for the US market.

Italiano it Emmi aumenterà di nuovo il prezzo del Gruyère negli Stati Uniti Original Read more: Emmi aumenterà di nuovo il prezzo del Gruyère negli Stati Uniti

As a decentralised company, Emmi mainly produces locally and is therefore not directly affected by the tariffs with its production facilities in the US, the Lucerne-based dairy giant told news agency Awp.

However, specialities exported directly from Switzerland, such as Gruyère cheese, are affected by the duties, so price increases were already applied in the second quarter of this year, also taking into account exchange rates. “The new framework conditions now require a new price adjustment,” Emmi writes.

The food company, which is mainly active in milk processing, has been operating in the US since 2008. About 85% of its US turnover is generated by locally produced items.

