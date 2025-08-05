Emmi to raise price of Gruyère cheese in the US again

As a decentralised company, Emmi mainly produces locally and is therefore not directly affected by the tariffs with its production facilities in the US, the Lucerne-based dairy giant told news agency Awp.
However, specialities exported directly from Switzerland, such as Gruyère cheese, are affected by the duties, so price increases were already applied in the second quarter of this year, also taking into account exchange rates. “The new framework conditions now require a new price adjustment,” Emmi writes.
The food company, which is mainly active in milk processing, has been operating in the US since 2008. About 85% of its US turnover is generated by locally produced items.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp
