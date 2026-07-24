Lindt faces US lawsuit regarding child labour

Lindt is facing a complaint regarding child labour Keystone-SDA

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli will have to answer to the US courts over a child labour complaint.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Lindt fait face à une plainte concernant le travail d’enfants Original Read more: Lindt fait face à une plainte concernant le travail d’enfants

The activist law firm International Rights Advocates has criticised the Zurich-based chocolate manufacturer for misleadingly presenting its efforts to combat child labour in Ghana and the Ivory Coast, two countries from which the company sources its cocoa, Bloomberg reported on Thursday evening.

The complaint filed in a District of Columbia court states that, although Lindt & Sprüngli has announced its intention to end child labour in its supply chain, the company continues to profit from it. The law firm accuses the group of taking virtually no action to prevent the practice.

Lindt denies the allegations

The chocolate manufacturer rejects these allegations. “We have supplier guidelines in place and systematically investigate all suspected cases of child labour within our supply chain,” a spokesperson for Lindt & Sprüngli told the AWP news agency on Friday.

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More Global trade Truth or tale: is Swiss chocolate tainted by child labour? This content was published on A reader asked if it was true that children are involved in cocoa production for the Swiss chocolate industry. Swissinfo tried to get to the bottom of this complex issue. Read more: Truth or tale: is Swiss chocolate tainted by child labour?

The company said it takes the issue of child labour “very seriously”. The allegations, which are “unfounded”, “resemble complaints and claims that the same organisation has previously levelled against numerous other chocolate manufacturers”, the chocolate maker added.

Last year, Lindt & Sprüngli set itself the target of sourcing cocoa exclusively from suppliers with a child labour monitoring system in place from 2026 onwards.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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