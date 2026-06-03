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Food supply chains

Nestlé takes full control of Germany’s yfood Labs

Nestlé acquires 100% of Germany's yfood Labs
Nestlé acquires 100% of Germany's yfood Labs Keystone-SDA

The Swiss food giant Nestlé has agreed to buy Munich-based yfood Labs, a producer of liquid, powdered and bar products, in which it has held a 49% stake since 2023.

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Nestlé takes full control of Germany’s yfood Labs
Listening: Nestlé takes full control of Germany’s yfood Labs
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Keystone-SDA

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While the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed due to a confidentiality clause, the Vevey-based multinational said in a statement on Wednesday that the company generated revenue of €150 million (CHF137.5 million) last year.

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The founders’ shares are due to be transferred on July 3, subject to the usual approvals.

Translated from French by AI/sp

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