Nestlé takes full control of Germany’s yfood Labs
The Swiss food giant Nestlé has agreed to buy Munich-based yfood Labs, a producer of liquid, powdered and bar products, in which it has held a 49% stake since 2023.
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While the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed due to a confidentiality clause, the Vevey-based multinational said in a statement on Wednesday that the company generated revenue of €150 million (CHF137.5 million) last year.
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The founders’ shares are due to be transferred on July 3, subject to the usual approvals.
Translated from French by AI/sp
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