Spain bets on AI and automation to power its fruit and vegetable industry
Spain is Switzerland’s top supplier of fruit and vegetables and the country is now turning to new technology to transform the sector.
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I cover food and agribusiness and have a special interest in sustainable supply chains, food safety and quality, as well emerging players and trends in the food industry.
A background in forestry and conservation biology led me down the path of environmental advocacy. Journalism and Switzerland made me a neutral observer who holds companies accountable for their actions.
I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English.
I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.
Swissinfo travelled to El Ejido in the province of Almería to see how farmers and companies are investing millions in artificial intelligence, machinery and robotics to boost precision, cut labour costs and stay competitive in the European market.
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