Swiss Fairtrade label breaks billion franc barrier in sales

Products with the Fairtrade Max Havelaar label generated sales of more than CHF1 billion in Switzerland for the first time last year. The total value of Fairtrade products rose by 4% to CHF1,011 million compared to 2023.
Certified producers of bananas, coffee, cocoa and flowers in particular were able to sell more products, the Zurich-based Fairtrade Max Havelaar Foundation announced on Thursday. With an average growth of 4%, the retail trade contributed around three quarters of the billion in sales.
However, the development of the 65 coffee roasters selling Fairtrade products was also remarkable: they were able to increase their turnover by 22%. According to the press release, there are a total of 3,800 Fairtrade-certified products in Switzerland, and Switzerland remains the Fairtrade world champion.
In 2024, the Swiss population spent CHF112 ($135) per capita on fairly produced and traded products – more than anywhere else, according to the foundation.
