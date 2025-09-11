Israeli lab-grown meat producer wants to set up a plant in Zurich

Synthetic meat: Israeli producer sets up shop in the canton of Zurich Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

An Israeli company producing synthetic meat may soon start production in Kemptthal in canton Zurich. Aleph Farms announced today the signing of a declaration of intent with the company The Cultured Hub, created by a consortium with Migros, Givaudan and Bühler.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Carne sintetica: produttore israeliano si insedia nel canton Zurigo Original Read more: Carne sintetica: produttore israeliano si insedia nel canton Zurigo

The company’s goal is to establish the infrastructure required to bring premium-quality meat produced in the laboratory from beef cells to the food market, writes the Zurich Department of Economic Affairs in a statement.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

With this step, the statement says, the company ‘completes an important stage in its international expansion and lays the foundation stone for the local production of the cultured meat production line. The agreement also creates a long-term framework for production in the canton of Zurich, from where there is the potential to expand to other European markets.

Aleph Farm was founded in 2017, the following year it presented its first lab-produced steak. In 2021 it expanded to rib-eye steak and then collagen in 2022. The first application to produce synthetic meat in Switzerland was filed in 2023, in collaboration with Migros.

More

More Cultured meat: revolution or hype? This content was published on Lab-grown steak may soon be sold in Switzerland. Will it really be safe and environmentally friendly? Read more: Cultured meat: revolution or hype?

“I am already looking forward to the many innovations in food technology that Aleph Farms will make in our canton. The food branch is a vector of the future in a resilient economy,” said Carmen Walker-Späh, Zurich canton’s head of economic affairs at a press conference.

Planted, a company that produces meat substitute food products from plant-based proteins, is also based in Kemptthal since 2019.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch