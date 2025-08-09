The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Food supply chains

The Swiss waste 2.8 million tonnes of food per year

This corresponds to around 330 kilograms of avoidable food waste per person per year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is according to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) with reference to a study by the Swiss federal institute of technology ETH Zurich. The waste can occur during cultivation, processing, sale and consumption.

However, not all food is equally relevant for the climate. “The environmental impact of a tonne of food waste varies greatly depending on which products it is made up of and where in the value chain it occurs,” writes the FOEN.

According to the report, meat, coffee and cocoa beans have the greatest environmental impact in terms of food waste. Butter, eggs, cheese, fish, oils and products imported by plane also contribute significantly to Switzerland’s CO2 footprint. Unutilised fruit, vegetables and baked goods also play a role, as they are thrown away on a large scale.

To avoid food waste, WWF Switzerland recommends avoiding unnecessary purchases, utilising leftovers and storing food properly.

