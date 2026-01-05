Some 200 demonstrate in Bern against US intervention in Venezuela
Around 200 people demonstrated in Bern on Sunday against the US intervention in Venezuela. They demanded "immediate condemnation of the aggression," which violates international law, according to a call to action.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
They carried banners with slogans such as “Trump terror” or “Fuera yanquis de América Latina” (Yankees, get out of Latin America), as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported. “Cheers to international solidarity,” chanted the participants.
The aim of the attack was for the US to gain control over Venezuela’s oil and strengthen its geopolitical power in the region, according to the call to action. The attack is directed against all countries in the region that oppose imperialism.
More
Venezuelan opposition in Switzerland: Maduro regime ‘knows it doesn’t have a majority’
The spontaneous rally was organised under the slogan “Hands off Venezuela”. It was called by more than a dozen organisations, including the Bern Labour Party, the Communist Youth of Bern, the Swiss Cuba Association and several pro-Palestinian organisations.
In Bern, spontaneous demonstrations in response to a specific event are possible within 48 hours. No authorisation is required. There is only an obligation to register. A few dozen people also demonstrated in Geneva against the US attack on Venezuela on Saturday.
Adapted from German by AI/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.