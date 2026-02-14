A сentury of сhemical warfare: why the global ban matters
Using chemical weapons has long been regarded as overstepping the boundary of acceptable warfare. As early as 1675, France and Germany agreed in Strasbourg to ban poisoned bullets.
Large-scale chemical warfare began on 22 April 1915, when German forces released chlorine gas near Ypres in Belgium, the world's first use of a weapon of mass destruction. Decades of international efforts to ban such acts culminated in the Chemical Weapons Convention, which entered into force on 29 April 1997.
