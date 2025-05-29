The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
A call for ‘the courage to keep fighting for peace’ in Colombia

Colombian lawyer and human rights defender Luz Marina Monzón explains how the help of Switzerland and other nations is vital for Colombia’s path to peace.

Having worked with remote communities in Colombia, Monzón confirms the value that the people of these places attach to the support that several European countries – notably Switzerland – lend to the path towards peace in the South American country.

As part of the Colombian peace process, various negotiations with armed groups are ongoing, as are peace-building projects driven by civil society and the government. Switzerland has supported the efforts of various civil society groups as well as the authorities in Colombia for several decades in an effort to achieve a lasting peace – not one that only survives on paper.

