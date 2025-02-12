First Swiss mercenary dies fighting in Ukraine

A Swiss mercenary dies on the front in Ukraine - a first Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

For the first time since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022, a Swiss combatant has died on the front in Ukraine. The Swiss embassy in Kyiv was informed of his death at the beginning of the year, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Un mercenaire suisse meurt sur le front en Ukraine, une première Original Read more: Un mercenaire suisse meurt sur le front en Ukraine, une première

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The man apparently lost his life in fighting, foreign ministry spokesman Michael Steiner told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF. The circumstances of his death are unclear.

In particular, it is not known in which unit the Swiss soldier was serving or in which region he was stationed. The Ukrainian army has given no information on this subject, Steiner added.

Swiss military justice opened several criminal proceedings against Swiss nationals at the start of the war in Ukraine. They are suspected of having taken part in the fighting as volunteer combatants or mercenaries. Thirteen proceedings are currently under way, according to SRF.

+ Swiss fighters join Ukrainian forces

Up to three years in prison

Services abroad, such as being a mercenary, can be punishable under Swiss military criminal law by up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine. However, it is not certain that the proceedings will ever be successful. Investigations are very difficult in a country at war, according to military justice.

Military justice had already initiated three proceedings in connection with Ukraine before the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. A man from Ticino was sentenced by criminal order to a suspended fine and a fine. He had joined pro-Russian separatists in the Donetsk region in 2015.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.