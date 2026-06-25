US says technical talks with Iran to take place in Switzerland

According to the US Secretary of State, the US and Iran are planning a meeting in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a technical working meeting between the US and Iran is planned for June 29-30 in Switzerland. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Bern has not confirmed this.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de USA und Iran planen laut US-Aussenminister Treffen in der Schweiz Original Read more: USA und Iran planen laut US-Aussenminister Treffen in der Schweiz

Rubio announced the latest meeting in Switzerland on Wednesday in Kuwait City. In response to an enquiry from Keystone-SDA, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) stated in the evening: “The FDFA has no comment on this.” High-ranking representatives from both countries met recently the Bürgenstock resort in Nidwalden.

Mediators described these talks as “positive” and “constructive” and spoke of “encouraging progress”. US Vice-President J. D. Vance described the meeting as “historic”. A first foundation stone has been laid.

Tehran dampens US optimism

However, the Iranian side immediately dampened US optimism. Iran had not held any negotiations on its nuclear programme in Switzerland and had not entered into any new commitments, said the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, on Monday to the state news agency Irna.

The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva also contradicted Vance’s statements regarding joint agreements reached during the recent negotiations.

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More Foreign Affairs Switzerland welcomes ‘constructive progress’ in Iran-US talks This content was published on The Alpine country called the establishment of a high-level committee to continue the negotiations a “positive step”. Read more: Switzerland welcomes ‘constructive progress’ in Iran-US talks

According to Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kasem Gharibabadi, working groups were agreed upon during the talks to address the lifting of sanctions against Iran, the nuclear programme, reconstruction, and the monitoring and implementation of the negotiations, as reported by Irna. According to the mediating states, Pakistan and Qatar, there are also two contact groups dealing with issues relating to the Strait of Hormuz and the ceasefire in Lebanon.

In addition to US Vice President Vance, the meeting at Bürgenstock was attended by US mediators Steve Wittkoff and Jared Kushner. On the Iranian side, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi were present.

The aim was to turn the framework agreement signed by Washington and Tehran last Wednesday into a final agreement. The process is expected to take around two months until a final agreement is reached. At the end of February, the US and Israel had launched a war against Iran.

Translated from German, sub-edited by jdp

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