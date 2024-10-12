After Hamas, Switzerland mulls banning Hezbollah

After Hamas, a commission wants to ban Hezbollah

A Senate committee in Switzerland wants to ban Lebanon's militia Hezbollah.

The committee tabled a motion to that end with 10 votes in favor and three abstentions, parliamentary services reported on Friday.

The Senate’s security policy committee believes the situation has changed, allowing Lebanon-based militia Hezbollah to be treated similarly to its Palestinian ally in Gaza, Hamas.

Parliament had previously passed two motions during the 2023 winter session, calling for a ban on Hamas, which the Swiss government supported. In early September, the government submitted its proposal to parliament.

The committee approved the Hamas ban with 12 votes in favour and one abstention, parliament reported on Friday.

The committee wants the ban on Hamas to take effect as soon as possible.

