Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

After Hamas, Switzerland mulls banning Hezbollah

After Hamas, a commission wants to ban Hezbollah
After Hamas, a commission wants to ban Hezbollah Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
After Hamas, Switzerland mulls banning Hezbollah
Listening: After Hamas, Switzerland mulls banning Hezbollah

A Senate committee in Switzerland wants to ban Lebanon's militia Hezbollah.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The committee tabled a motion to that end with 10 votes in favor and three abstentions, parliamentary services reported on Friday.

The Senate’s security policy committee believes the situation has changed, allowing Lebanon-based militia Hezbollah to be treated similarly to its Palestinian ally in Gaza, Hamas.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Parliament had previously passed two motions during the 2023 winter session, calling for a ban on Hamas, which the Swiss government supported. In early September, the government submitted its proposal to parliament.

The committee approved the Hamas ban with 12 votes in favour and one abstention, parliament reported on Friday.

+ Swiss parties in favour of banning Hamas

The committee wants the ban on Hamas to take effect as soon as possible.

Translated from German with DeepL/ds

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Sicpa to cut up to 120 jobs in the canton of Vaud

More

Security firm Sicpa cuts jobs in western Switzerland

This content was published on Sicpa, a company specialising in security inks, announced on Thursday that it plans to cut up to 120 jobs in canton Vaud, citing a complicated international economic context and geopolitical tensions.

Read more: Security firm Sicpa cuts jobs in western Switzerland
City of London view.

More

UK resumes trade talks with Switzerland in ‘Global Britain’ push

This content was published on British and Swiss trade negotiators will resume trade talks on Monday as they seek to broker deeper access to each other’s financial services markets as well as agreements on data sharing and worker visas.

Read more: UK resumes trade talks with Switzerland in ‘Global Britain’ push
Murdered student: Paris asks Berne to extradite suspect

More

Murdered student: Paris asks Bern to extradite suspect

This content was published on On Wednesday, France submitted an extradition request to the Swiss authorities for the man suspected of murdering Philippine. This was announced Thursday morning by the French Minister of Justice, Didier Migaud, on BFMTV.

Read more: Murdered student: Paris asks Bern to extradite suspect

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Masked Palestinian members of the "Ezz Al-Din Al Qassam" militia, the military wing of Hamas, hold their weapons and pose for the media during a march on the streets of Gaza City, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013. Arabic on headband reads, "No God but Allah and Mohammed is his prophet, Ezz Al-Din Al Qassam brigade." (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

More

Swiss parties in favour of banning Hamas

This content was published on Swiss political parties want to ban Hamas and classify it as a terrorist organisation in Switzerland, which would prevent financing and propaganda activity.

Read more: Swiss parties in favour of banning Hamas

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR