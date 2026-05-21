Switzerland advises against travel to Bolivia after violent protests
The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) updated its travel recommendations for Bolivia following violent demonstrations in the capital La Paz.
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The Swiss government advises against travelling to the Andean country in view of the very tense situation and uncertain developments.
There have been numerous roadblocks in Bolivia since the beginning of May, the FDFA writes on its website, adding that the main access routes to La Paz are largely interrupted. Supplies of food, fuel and medical supplies are particularly affected.
Travellers are therefore advised to avoid demonstrations and mass gatherings. The Swiss embassy would also have little opportunity to assist stranded citizens who intend to leave the affected regions.
On Monday, protesters, including miners, farmers, teachers and supporters of former head of state Evo Morales, attempted to force their way into the main square of La Paz, in front of the government building.
Quoting the police, the ABI news agency reported that stones and fireworks were thrown, cars were set on fire and several public facilities were stormed and looted. The police reportedly used tear gas. According to the ABI agency, at least 95 people were arrested. The South American country has been in a deep economic crisis for years, which repeatedly triggers protests.
Translated from Italian by AI/jdp
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