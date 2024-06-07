Alleged French spy tied to Swiss NGO arrested in Russia

The alleged spy was apprehended in a Moscow café. Keystone/Yuri Kochetov

A French national who works as an adviser for a Swiss non-governmental organisation (NGO) has been arrested in Moscow for alleged espionage.

Keystone-SDA/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron told the television channels TF1 and France2 on June 6 that the arrested man was a French citizen and worked for a Swiss NGO.

The Swiss-based nonprofit Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), located in Geneva, said it was aware of the arrest of the Frenchman, who worked for the group as an adviser on Russia and Eurasia. It said it was seeking to get more details of the circumstances and to secure his release.

Russia’s State Investigative Committee announced on Thursday that the man had tried to obtain information about the military and military technology in Russia. The Frenchman had visited Moscow several times and met with Russian citizens. A court will decide whether to remand him in custody.

The State Investigative Committee also published a video of the arrest of the man, who was sitting in a Moscow café at the time. Details of the case were not disclosed.

However, relations between Moscow and France have become much more tense since French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to organise European resistance to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Macron has also not ruled out the possibility of sending military trainers to Ukraine.

+ Read more: France’s Macron says Europe must be ready if Russia escalates

In arresting foreigners, Russia is exerting pressure on other countries and using these individuals as bargaining chips for possible exchange deals.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/sb

