US concludes Geneva talks with Ukraine
United States envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff discussed economic aspects of supporting and rebuilding Ukraine, investments and long-term cooperation with a Ukrainian delegation in Geneva.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The next round of US-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place next month in Abu Dhabi, it was announced after the meeting that lasted around four hours in a Geneva hotel.
+ Read out coverage of the Ukraine war
The Geneva talks included humanitarian issues and prisoners of war. “We expect concrete results for the return of our citizens”, said the Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umyerovat the start of the meeting.
He then stated on social networks in the evening that Switzerland had taken part in some of the discussions.
The next round of US-mediated peace talks between Ukraine and Russia is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in early March, according to sources in Kyiv.
“It is necessary to finalize everything that has been achieved regarding genuine security guarantees and to prepare for a meeting of heads of state,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message. Such a summit could help resolve “key issues.” “When it comes to Russia, to such a highly personalised regime, then even more so than in other countries,” Zelensky added.
More
Switzerland mulls Ukraine trade restriction extension
Adapted from French and German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.