Amnesty International opens exile Hong Kong office in Bern

Amnesty opens an office in Switzerland for its Hong Kong members
Amnesty opens an office in Switzerland for its Hong Kong members Keystone-SDA
Amnesty International has opened an exile Hong Kong office in the Swiss capital Bern.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Since closing its Hong Kong office, Amnesty has run its operations for the region scattered around the world.

Jean-Marie Banderet, spokeperson for the NGO’s Swiss section, confirmed a report in Le Temps of the Bern-based Hong Kong headquarters.

Until 2021, the cases of Amnesty International members in Hong Kong were dealt with directly in the country. However, the offices were closed in the face of China’s crackdown on the opposition in Hong Kong.

Its members have therefore decided to open a new office abroad, called Amnesty International Hong Kong Overseas (Aihko). This office, which is independent of the Swiss section, is run by Hong Kong members in exile around the world.

