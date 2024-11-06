Switzerland and the EU are still at odds over cohesion payments

In contrast, negotiations are well advanced on most other bilateral issues, the Swiss government wrote in a statement on Wednesday. In particular, substantial progress had been made on institutional issues and state aid.
At its meeting, the governing Federal Council held an in-depth discussion on the status of the talks with Brussels. Contrary to speculation in media reports in the run-up to the meeting, it did not take a decision on the amount Switzerland has to pay as cohesion contribution.
The Swiss are deeply divided over relations with the EU
Despite little enthusiasm for the European Union, the Swiss consider the bilateral agreements with Brussels to be important.
The government also did not specify a date for the conclusion of the talks with the EU. A new assessment will be made in due course, it said. The responsible ministers of the EU member states recently confirmed at a meeting in mid-October that they hoped for a result by the end of the year.
