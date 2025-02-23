Swiss army open to peacekeeping role on the Ukrainian-Russian border

Swiss Army chief Thomas Süssli told the SonntagsBlick newspaper that Switzerland could provide around 200 soldiers for a peacekeeping mission in the Ukrainian-Russian border region within nine to twelve months. At the same time, he emphasised Switzerland's neutrality.

Süssli explained that a distinction must be made between peace enforcement and peacekeeping operations. While peace enforcement missions would enforce peace by force of arms – which is out of the question for Switzerland – peacekeeping requires a ceasefire and the consent of Russia and Ukraine to the deployment of a UN peacekeeping force.

“If we receive the order to take part in a mission, we would draw up a training concept to train our soldiers and prepare them for deployment. Then we would start recruiting and train the members of the armed forces,” Süssli continued to SonntagsBlick. The use of weapons would only be permitted in a self-defence situation. “The mandate is decided by the government and parliament,” he added.

Switzerland is well positioned in the area of logistics and medical services, the army chief continued. There are various conceivable tasks within the framework of a peacekeeping mission – the decisive factor is what requirements the UN makes and what decisions the government and parliament take. Süssli drew parallels with the deployment of Swiss army personnel in Kosovo.

He also warned that Russia could be prepared to further destabilise Europe in 2027 and escalate the conflict. This would be particularly critical for Switzerland, as the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and the F-35 fighter jets would not be delivered until after 2027.

