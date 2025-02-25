Thousands show solidarity with Ukraine in Switzerland

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Some 2,000 people gathered in Zurich on Monday evening to show solidarity for Ukraine, three years after the invasion by Russia.

The demonstrators gathered on Helvetiaplatz shortly after 6pm. They then marched through the city with banners and Ukraine flags to the Rathausbrücke bridge, where a final rally with various speeches took place. According to estimates by a Keystone SDA photographer, around 2,000 people were present.

The event was organised by the Helvetia For Ukraine association – to send a signal of solidarity with Ukraine. Also for “Freedom and justice. And for light and against darkness”, as the association wrote in an Instagram post.

The war has been raging for 1,095 days. Simply watching lives being destroyed by bombs and missiles is not enough. “We must act,” said the organisers.

European security

Around 200 people also came together in Lausanne to express their solidarity with Ukraine. Help for Ukraine is more important than ever in view of Donald Trump’s re-election as US president and the rise of right-wing populist and far-right parties, was the tenor of the speeches on Place du 14 juin. The security of Europe is at stake.

Participants at the rally lit candles and observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the war.

President Karin Keller-Sutter had already pledged further support for Ukraine at the Support Ukraine Summit 2025 in Kiev. The goal remains a just and lasting peace.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

