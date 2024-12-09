Fall of Assad: Switzerland calls for reconciliation in Syria
Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, the Swiss foreign ministry has called on all parties to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law. Switzerland says it is calling for peace and reconciliation in Syria.
Bashar al-Assad’s reign in Syria came to an end on Sunday, according to the country’s army and its former protecting power, Russia. On November 27, Syria’s civil war, which had been going on since 2011, had suddenly reignited with the offensive of the Islamist alliance Haiat Tahrir al-Cham (HTS).
In a short space of time, the insurgents took control of numerous localities. It was only on Saturday that the rebels seized the strategic city of Homs. On Sunday, rebel groups took control of the capital Damascus.
