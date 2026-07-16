Swiss asylum applications fell in first half of year

Asylum applications fell in the first half of the year

Significantly fewer asylum applications were submitted in Switzerland in the first half of 2026 than in the same period last year. Some 9,734 people applied for asylum - a drop of 16%.

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In June 2026, 1,777 asylum applications were lodged, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) announced. This was 20% fewer than in June last year, but 9% more than in the previous month, May.

The SEM attributed the year-on-year decline to lower arrival figures in southern Italy and fewer applications from Turkish nationals.

Most of the applications in June were from people from Afghanistan (456). This was followed by Eritrea with 222, Algeria with 175, Turkey with 140 and Somalia with 139 applications.

During the month in question, the SEM decided on 2,235 asylum applications and granted asylum in just under a third of cases. In addition, 872 people left Switzerland. Of these, 527 left of their own accord, whilst 345 were returned to their home country or a third country.

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Foreign Affairs

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