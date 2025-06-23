Asylum in Switzerland: the most important figures at a glance

In Ukraine, the war is driving millions of people from their homes. The Taliban are in power in Afghanistan, forcing many to flee. Around the world, the effects of the climate catastrophe are driving millions of people to migrate to safer countries.

When disasters happen in the world, Switzerland also feels the impact as a country of refuge. But who comes and who is allowed to stay?

To answer these questions, Swiss public broadcaster SRF publishes a series of monthly updated graphicsExternal link showing the most important developments in Switzerland as a country of refuge.

Who is currently in the asylum process?

Imagine the asylum process as a huge hall with counters. Anyone who applies for asylum in Switzerland enters this hall – and often only leaves it years later with a decision.

The number of people currently in the asylum system in Switzerland is higher than it has been for decades. This is due to the Ukrainians who arrived in Switzerland in February 2022.

The vast majority of Ukrainians are granted S protection statusExternal link. This means they are granted immediate temporary protection and do not have to go through an asylum procedure. This is why they do not appear in the following charts.

How many new asylum applications are submitted each month?

The number of new asylum applications per month provides an important indication of how the situation in the asylum sector is developing. The data has been published monthly by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) since 2013. The figures have been published annually since 1994.

The Kosovo war in 1998/1999 and the European refugee crisis at the end of 2015, which resulted in a sharp increase in asylum-seekers in Switzerland, are clearly recognisable.

Where do the people who apply for asylum come from?

Many of the ten countries from which most refugees currently come are involved in regional conflicts.

Another reason why some nationalities seek asylum in Switzerland more than others is the existing diaspora.

Click on the table header to re-sort the table.

Which asylum applications are granted and when?

In simple terms, there are three possible answers to an asylum application.

The application is granted and the refugee receives recognised refugee status.

The application is rejected and the refugee is deported.

The application is rejected, but the refugee is allowed to stay temporarily because removal is not reasonable for humanitarian reasons, for example because there is a threat of torture or war in the country of origin. However, these reasons may change or be cancelled over time.

While certain nationalities have little chance of being granted asylum, for others it varies from case to case.

