Swiss justice minister warns of excessive bureaucracy in new EU repatriation rules

Beat Jans fears excessive bureaucracy in repatriations Keystone-SDA

Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans has said that he fears excessive bureaucracy in the European Union will make it more difficult to repatriate rejected asylum seekers. He made the comments at the end of a meeting of Schengen justice ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Beat Jans craint un excès de bureaucratie dans les rapatriements Original Read more: Beat Jans craint un excès de bureaucratie dans les rapatriements

Participants at the meeting discussed a new directive on repatriation, which also covers the mutual recognition of negative asylum decisions. The question remains as to whether this recognition should be compulsory or voluntary.

Jans argued in favour of the second solution, he told Swiss journalists. “There are still far too many things that are not clear,” he said, fearing that they would slow down the return of rejected asylum seekers.

His Swedish counterpart Johan Forssel also fears excessive bureaucracy and is “very sceptical”. David van Weel of the Netherlands felt that mutual recognition would only be a good thing if it helped repatriations, otherwise it would not be the case.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

