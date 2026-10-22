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Foreign Affairs

Bern and Helsinki strengthen ties to mark ‘centenary’

Bern and Helsinki are strengthening their ties to mark their “centenary”
Bern and Helsinki are strengthening their ties to mark their “centenary” Keystone-SDA

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis welcomed his Finnish counterpart, Elina Valtonen, to Bern on Thursday. Their working lunch focused on security in Europe, the situation in Ukraine and the role of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

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Bern and Helsinki strengthen ties to mark ‘centenary’
Listening: Bern and Helsinki strengthen ties to mark ‘centenary’
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Keystone-SDA

This meeting forms part of the centenary celebrations marking diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to a press release issued on Thursday. The two ministers praised the excellent economic, scientific and technological ties between their countries, highlighting in particular their collaboration on 381 projects under the “Horizon Europe” programme.

+ How is the OSCE actually faring?

In light of hybrid threats and recent violations of European airspace, Cassis and Valtonen discussed the continental security architecture and peace efforts in Ukraine. While Finland held the chairmanship of the OSCE in 2025, Switzerland currently holds the chairmanship and will host the organisation’s Ministerial Council in Lugano on December 3 and 4.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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