Vice-president of German parliament in favour of Switzerland joining EU
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Vice-president of German parliament in favour of Switzerland joining EU
The vice-president of the German parliament, or Bundestag, says his country should support closer ties between Switzerland and the European Union against the backdrop of the customs conflict with the United States. Omid Nouripour even spoke of a possible 'turbo accession' to the EU for Switzerland.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Bundestags-Vize bringt EU-Mitgliedschaft der Schweiz ins Spiel
Original
“The German government should offer Switzerland the opportunity to deepen cooperation quickly, right up to Switzerland’s turbo membership of the EU,” the Green politician told the German news agency DPA.
Nouripour added: “If our Swiss friends want to move closer to the European Union in these new times, Germany should actively support this.”
Smaller states vulnerable
“For centuries, the Swiss have cultivated a tradition of strict neutrality,” said Nouripour. “However, the recent customs dispute with [US President] Donald Trump painfully shows how vulnerable smaller states are when they are left to their own devices. Politically neutral, economically global: that is no longer possible in the new age.” It is not possible, he said, in a world in which reliable rules are increasingly threatened by the law of the jungle.
More
More
Swiss diplomacy
How Trump is manoeuvring Switzerland closer to the EU
This content was published on
The steep US tariffs of 39% have sent shockwaves through Switzerland. They give a boost to those who advocate closer ties with the EU.
“Switzerland may be rich, but it is also at the mercy of the arbitrary play of the big players. The EU may not be the best choice from a Swiss perspective, but it is far more reliable,” said the German parliamentarian. Switzerland would undoubtedly be a gain for the EU, but the EU also has a lot to offer Switzerland in times of necessary cohesion, he added.
Social Democrat also open
Markus Töns, a European policy spokesperson for the Social Democratic SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, had previously expressed his openness to Switzerland becoming the 28th member of the European Union. “If Switzerland applies to join the EU, it would be very welcome,” Mr Töns told Der Spiegel.
Trump has imposed a 39% tariff on imports from Switzerland, which has been in force since August 7. A tariff of 15% applies to most products from the EU. In response to the US tariffs, Switzerland has called for greater cooperation with the EU, among other things. However, accession to the EU is not on the cards. Instead, the treaty package with the EU is being debated.
In a recent interview, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis emphasised the need for agreements with the EU. This should secure trade and guarantee stability, said Cassis in an interview with Le Temps on Saturday. He also said that relations with the US remain important, but that Switzerland has no friends, only interests.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Lindt & Sprüngli reportedly considering shifting Easter bunny production to US
This content was published on
Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli could relocate the production of its gold-wrapped Easter bunnies to the US in order to circumvent the import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
Swiss government backs abolishing imputed rental value
This content was published on
The abolition of the imputed rental value in federal tax is intended to reduce incentives for high private debt and simplify the tax system. On Friday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter spoke on behalf of the Federal Council in favour of Parliament's proposal.
This content was published on
After a strong start to the year, the Swiss economy has slowed considerably. In the second quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) rose by just 0.1 per cent on an adjusted basis compared to the previous quarter.
This content was published on
The Ticino cantonal criminal court in Lugano has found a priest guilty of multiple sexual assault and sexual offences with minors. The man was sentenced to a conditional 18-month prison term.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.