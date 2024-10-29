Swiss foreign minister calls for Middle East ceasefire

At the UN Security Council in New York, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis called for an end to the spiral of violence in the Middle East.

Cassis said that the Security Council had adopted four resolutions since terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023. These resolutions demand the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages, a ceasefire in Gaza, compliance with international law, the protection of the civilian population and unhindered access for humanitarian aid.

It was unacceptable that none of these resolutions had been implemented, emphasised the Foreign Minister. He called for an immediate ceasefire.

As Switzerland holds the presidency of the Security Council this month, Cassis chaired the debate on the situation in the Middle East, in which all UN members can participate.

