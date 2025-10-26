Swiss foreign minister hails Mideast unity on Gaza at end of tour
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Saturday that Jordan, Iraq and Kuwait are united in backing the Gaza peace plan.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“All of them support the ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid,” he said on Saturday at the end of his tour of the region.
The American president’s plan “was welcomed by everyone, because we couldn’t take it any more. It really was time”, he said from Kuwait.
But Donald Trump’s optimism about the implementation of all the stages of the plan is not shared.
“The Arab countries are aware that many elements, such as the disarmament of Hamas, are very complex”, said Cassis.
There is still some doubt as to how to go about this disarmament. “Everyone is thinking about what alliances to forge in order to do this peacefully, without generating another war”, he said.
Translated from French by DeepL/ds
More
The humanitarian cost of Israel’s war in GazaExternal link
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.