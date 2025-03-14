Switzerland pleased by recent UN Security Council stint

The Swiss government has rated its recent mandate at the UN Security Council as "completely positive".

Despite a series of global crises, such as the war in the Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, Bern managed to provide some impetus and contributed to the body’s operations. This was indicated by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), which informed the Federal Council today.

The work of the Swiss delegation focused on four priorities, which reflected the main areas of Swiss diplomacy and policy: “building sustainable peace, protecting the civilian population, addressing climate security and strengthening the efficiency of the Security Council”.

Among the main achievements, the Federal Council says in a statement, is the adoption of Resolution 2730, negotiated by Switzerland, for the protection of humanitarian and UN personnel in conflict zones. Furthermore, it was during the Swiss presidency that the Council adopted a Presidential Statement (PRST 2024/6) on the impact of scientific developments on peace and security.

The experience gained in the Security Council “has shown that Switzerland has the necessary competence and diplomatic skills to assume responsibilities in multilateral bodies in future,” the executive stressed.

With its participation in the UN Human Rights Council (2025-2027) and its chairmanship of the OSCE (2026), the Confederation “continues to make its voice heard and to contribute to a peaceful rules-based world order”, the government concludes.

