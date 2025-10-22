Switzerland to leverage 2028 Olympics to promote tech and creative sectors

The Swiss government would like to use the opportunity of the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles to promote Switzerland by showcasing its strengths in culture, technology, sport and health.

The government intends to do this through the House of Switzerland, the reference point for the Swiss delegation during the Olympics.

The five-ring event will be held in the Pacific metropolis on July 14 to 30, 2028, followed by the Paralympics on August 15-27, the government wrote. During the Games, the American city will become the centre of world sport, catalysing media attention.

Bern therefore wants to use this global stage to promote Switzerland’s image and protect its interests through the House of Switzerland. In cooperation with partners from the private and public sectors, the aim is to create a communication and networking platform to draw attention to Switzerland and its values in a state like California, the largest economy in the US and one of the leading regions for innovation and entrepreneurship.

This showcase will especially target decision-makers from the worlds of politics, business, science, education, culture, tourism and sports, as well as the general public. The House of Switzerland will “help Swiss operators expand their networks in one of the most innovative and dynamic ecosystems in the United States,” the executive writes in the statement.

The promotion of Switzerland will focus on topics of local interest: the creative industry (video games and design), the technology sector (robotics, artificial intelligence, deep tech), sport and health (e.g. food).

The total costs associated with Switzerland’s presence at the Los Angeles Games will amount to almost CHF5.5 million ($6.9 million), of which CHF1.54 million will be covered by sponsorship. The House of Switzerland intends to establish itself in a strategically favourable location in the centre of the megacity. It will be open to all and will offer a rich programme of events, serving as a meeting place where the successes of Swiss athletes will also be celebrated.

