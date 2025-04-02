The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland to send CHF2.5 million in aid to Myanmar after earthquake

CHF 2.5 million from Switzerland for earthquake victims in Myanmar
CHF 2.5 million from Switzerland for earthquake victims in Myanmar Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland to send CHF2.5 million in aid to Myanmar after earthquake
Listening: Switzerland to send CHF2.5 million in aid to Myanmar after earthquake

Switzerland is sending CHF2.5 million ($2.8 million) in aid to Myanmar after a devastating earthquake. Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit specialists will also be deployed to assist UN organisations on the ground.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that CHF500,000 will be allocated from the budget of the Cooperation Office of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in Yangon, while CHF2 million will come from the Humanitarian Aid Emergency Fund.

The funds will support humanitarian efforts by the UN and local SDC partners in the affected areas, providing emergency shelters, drinking water, food and medical care in the Southeast Asian country.

According to the latest official figures from the foreign ministry, Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar claimed over 2,000 lives and injured more than 3,400 people. The death toll is expected to rise.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

