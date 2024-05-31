China’s participation in Ukraine peace summit in doubt
China has expressed scepticism about participating in the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland. Under the current conditions, it would be ‘difficult’ to take part in the conference planned for June, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.
“There is a clear discrepancy between the arrangements for the conference on the one hand and China’s demands and the general expectations of the international community on the other, which makes China’s participation difficult,” the spokesperson told the media in Beijing on Friday.
Switzerland is organising the meeting on June 15 and 16 at Bürgenstock (Canton Nidwalden) at the request of Ukraine. The summit is intended to mobilise more international support for the country currently under attack from Russia. As Beijing is considered one of Moscow’s most important partners, a decision not to participate would be seen as a setback.
China has so far called for respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, but has warned that Russia’s security concerns should be taken into account.
