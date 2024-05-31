China’s participation in Ukraine peace summit in doubt

China's absence would be felt in Bürgenstock. Keystone/Michael Buholzer

China has expressed scepticism about participating in the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland. Under the current conditions, it would be ‘difficult’ to take part in the conference planned for June, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

“There is a clear discrepancy between the arrangements for the conference on the one hand and China’s demands and the general expectations of the international community on the other, which makes China’s participation difficult,” the spokesperson told the media in Beijing on Friday.

Switzerland is organising the meeting on June 15 and 16 at Bürgenstock (Canton Nidwalden) at the request of Ukraine. The summit is intended to mobilise more international support for the country currently under attack from Russia. As Beijing is considered one of Moscow’s most important partners, a decision not to participate would be seen as a setback.

+ Read more: Putin: Swiss peace summit aimed at ‘pressuring’ Russia

China has so far called for respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, but has warned that Russia’s security concerns should be taken into account.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe