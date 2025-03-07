Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland cancels Middle East humanitarian law conference

Conference on international humanitarian law in Geneva canceled
Switzerland has called off a conference on applying the Geneva Conventions in the Middle East following protests from several countries.

Too few participants supported the draft final declaration that was to be the centrepiece of the conference on Friday.

Read about the Middle East conference that Switzerland was reluctant to host

The event, to which 196 states parties were invited, was intended to lead to a reconfirmation of international humanitarian law. However, tensions rose in the weeks leading up to the meeting.

Israel critcises Swiss-hosted Middle East conference

Israel, which accused Switzerland of pursuing a “revisionist” approach that would lead to new obligations, and the United States, decided to boycott the meeting. According to Arab media reports, the Palestinians were about to do the same.

Switzerland had received a mandate from the UN General Assembly in September to organise the conference within six months.

