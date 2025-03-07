Switzerland cancels Middle East humanitarian law conference

Conference on international humanitarian law in Geneva canceled Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has called off a conference on applying the Geneva Conventions in the Middle East following protests from several countries.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Konferenz über humanitäres Völkerrecht in Genf abgesagt Original Read more: Konferenz über humanitäres Völkerrecht in Genf abgesagt

Русский ru Женевская Конференция по международному гуманитарному праву отменена Read more: Женевская Конференция по международному гуманитарному праву отменена

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Too few participants supported the draft final declaration that was to be the centrepiece of the conference on Friday.

+ Read about the Middle East conference that Switzerland was reluctant to host

The event, to which 196 states parties were invited, was intended to lead to a reconfirmation of international humanitarian law. However, tensions rose in the weeks leading up to the meeting.

+ Israel critcises Swiss-hosted Middle East conference

Israel, which accused Switzerland of pursuing a “revisionist” approach that would lead to new obligations, and the United States, decided to boycott the meeting. According to Arab media reports, the Palestinians were about to do the same.

Switzerland had received a mandate from the UN General Assembly in September to organise the conference within six months.

More

More Middle East conference in Geneva aims to revive international humanitarian law This content was published on The conference on the Middle East will focus on banning the forced displacement of people, among other issues. A non-binding declaration is expected. Read more: Middle East conference in Geneva aims to revive international humanitarian law

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.