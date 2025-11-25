Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ends operations
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by Israel and the US and heavily criticised by the United Nations, announced on Monday that it had completed its mission in Gaza.
In a statement, the GHF said it had “successfully concluded its emergency mission in Gaza after distributing more than 187 million free meals directly to civilians, in a record-breaking aid operation that ensured food reached Palestinian families safely and without being diverted by Hamas or any other group.”
The organisation, whose funding remains opaque, was sent to the war-torn Palestinian territory in May after Israel imposed a two-month total blockade on humanitarian aid.
More than 1,000 people were killed near GHF distribution sites during outbreaks of violence, according to the UN Human Rights Office.
The NGO dismissed the criticism and denied any responsibility for the violence. “At a critical moment, we are proud to have been the only aid operation able to deliver free meals directly to the people of Gaza, safely, reliably and on a large scale, without any diversion,” said its director, John Acree, in the statement.
“The GHF model, which stopped Hamas from siphoning off aid and profiting from it, was key to bringing the group to the negotiating table and securing a ceasefire. We’re grateful for everything they have done for the people of Gaza,” the US State Department spokesperson posted on X.
A spokesperson for the Palestinian militant group Hamas, meanwhile, urged international human rights groups to make sure the GHF is held accountable “after causing the death and injury of thousands of Gazans,” according to a statement from the group.
