Council of Europe warns against excluding Ukraine and Europe from peace talks
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, has spoken out against the exclusion of Ukraine and Europe from possible peace negotiations. Without Ukraine and Europe on board, peace will never be stable, Berset told Swiss public television, SRF.
2 minutes
Русский
ru
Ален Берсе: «Без Украины и Европы мир не будет стабильным»
There are concerns that Europe and Ukraine could be bypassed in peace talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, it is clear that Europe must have a seat at the negotiating table in possible peace talks between his country and Russia. Zelensky announced this on Platform X on Saturday night. Europe, the US and Ukraine must coordinate a unified defense and security strategy with a clear action plan prior to any negotiations, Zelensky continued.
