Swiss UNRWA funding given temporary reprieve

Council of States does not want to stop Swiss UNRWA contributions immediately
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss Senate has rejected an immediate halt of payments to the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
This content was published on
March 18, 2025 - 13:53
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
On Tuesday, lawmakers rejected a motion from the Swiss People’s Party demanding an immediate suspension of funding. The government has been tasked with finding an alternative solution.
+ Parliament threatens halt to UNRWA funding
The Senate voted against the motion by 25 votes to 19 with one abstention. The motion also sought to ensure that the UN aid organisation receives no further financial contributions in future. This proposal is now off the table.
Instead, parliament referred another motion to the Federal Council. According to this motion, Switzerland should lobby the UN for a successor solution for UNRWA.
+ Read more about the allegations against UNRWA in Gaza
The Federal Council must examine alternatives – for example, whether Palestinian aid could be integrated into the UN refugee relief organisation UNHCR.
Translated from German with DeepL/mga
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
More
Forum on peace in Nagorno-Karabakh to be held in Switzerland
This content was published on
Mar 18, 2025
Switzerland must organise an international forum on peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as soon as possible.
Read more: Forum on peace in Nagorno-Karabakh to be held in Switzerland
More
Extreme weather takes toll on long suffering Swiss forests
This content was published on
Mar 18, 2025
Swiss forests have suffered greatly from extreme events such as heat, drought, storms and pests over the past decade.
Read more: Extreme weather takes toll on long suffering Swiss forests
More
Two thirds of Swiss have already used ChatGPT or Gemini
This content was published on
Mar 18, 2025
Two-thirds of Swiss have used Artificial Intelligence tools ChatGPT or Gemini at least once, compared to 50% last year.
Read more: Two thirds of Swiss have already used ChatGPT or Gemini
More
Swiss economy to slow for two years
This content was published on
Mar 18, 2025
Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs lowers economic growth forecasts for both this year and next.
Read more: Swiss economy to slow for two years
More
Switzerland pledges CHF60 million aid to Syria
This content was published on
Mar 18, 2025
Switzerland has pledged CHF60 million in humanitarian aid for Syria.
Read more: Switzerland pledges CHF60 million aid to Syria
More
Swiss parliament intent on forcing foreign investment controls
This content was published on
Mar 18, 2025
The Swiss Senate wants to impose stricter controls on takeovers of Swiss companies by foreign investors.
Read more: Swiss parliament intent on forcing foreign investment controls
More
Greek and Turkish Cypriots meet in Geneva for talks
This content was published on
Mar 18, 2025
Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders are meeting for talks in Geneva to discuss a solution for the Mediterranean island.
Read more: Greek and Turkish Cypriots meet in Geneva for talks
More
Switzerland acts to plug gaps in civilian protection service
This content was published on
Mar 17, 2025
Switzerland beefs up civil protection service with laws that could draft in civil servants to fill long-standing gaps in personnel.
Read more: Switzerland acts to plug gaps in civilian protection service
More
Swiss-directed movie ‘September 5’ nominated for 10 German Film Awards
This content was published on
Mar 17, 2025
The film September 5, by Swiss director Tim Fehlbaum, has been nominated in ten categories at the German Film Awards.
Read more: Swiss-directed movie ‘September 5’ nominated for 10 German Film Awards
More
Swiss home electronics market shrinks for second year in a row
This content was published on
Mar 17, 2025
Sales in the Swiss home electronics market fell sharply for the second year in a row, with 2025 unlikely to be much better.
Read more: Swiss home electronics market shrinks for second year in a row
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.