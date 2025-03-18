Swiss UNRWA funding given temporary reprieve

The Swiss Senate has rejected an immediate halt of payments to the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

On Tuesday, lawmakers rejected a motion from the Swiss People’s Party demanding an immediate suspension of funding. The government has been tasked with finding an alternative solution.

The Senate voted against the motion by 25 votes to 19 with one abstention. The motion also sought to ensure that the UN aid organisation receives no further financial contributions in future. This proposal is now off the table.

Instead, parliament referred another motion to the Federal Council. According to this motion, Switzerland should lobby the UN for a successor solution for UNRWA.

The Federal Council must examine alternatives – for example, whether Palestinian aid could be integrated into the UN refugee relief organisation UNHCR.

