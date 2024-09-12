Swiss Senate votes to spend CHF11.3bn on foreign aid

During the vote, the parliamentary chamber approved each of the three government resolutions on international cooperation with a clear majority. The Swiss People’s Party and the Radicals voted against.
Amendments from the ranks of the Social Democrats also failed to find a majority. The main issue was whether reconstruction aid to Ukraine should also be financed from the international cooperation budget.
The left wing of the Senate argued that this would result in a massive cut in funding in other regions of the world. This faction demanded a different financing solution.
The matter now goes to the House of Representatives chamber for debate.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
