Swiss parliament greenlights participation in EU asylum solidarity mechanism

The Swiss House of Representatives approved the bill to adopt provisions from the EU asylum and migration pact, including participation in the solidarity mechanism, on Tuesday by 101 votes to 72, with 22 abstentions. The votes against came from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party with abstentions from the Greens and Radical-Liberal party.
In the first round of consultations in June, the House did not want to hear anything about the bill. The Senate, on the other hand, had voted in favour, including participation in the solidarity mechanism, the core of the bill.
This is intended to relieve the burden on individual EU member states when a large number of refugees and migrants arrive. It is intended to share responsibility for managing an influx of refugees and migrants including providing financial support and operational assistance.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
