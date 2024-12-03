Switzerland mulls S status restrictions for Ukrainian refugees

The House of Representatives adopted the corresponding point from the multi-party motion by Senator of States Esther Friedli by 96 votes to 87, with five abstentions. According to the motion, a distinction should be made in granting S status according to where in Ukraine those seeking protection lived before fleeing.
Protection should only be granted to those who lived in contested areas of Ukraine or areas occupied in whole or in part by Russia. Those who have lived in an area under Ukrainian control where there is no fighting should no longer be granted S status.
A narrow majority of a House of Representative’s committee voted against the motion. Justice Minister Beat Jans had also called in vain for a no vote.
The motion does not affect the issuance of S status permits for non-Ukrainians.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
