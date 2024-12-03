Switzerland mulls S status restrictions for Ukrainian refugees

Councils no longer want S status for all Ukrainian refugees Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland’s parliament wants in future to restrict the issuance of Ukrainian S permits to refugees fleeing parts of the war-torn country that are occupied or under attack by Russian forces.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Räte wollen Status S nicht mehr für alle ukrainischen Geflüchteten Original Read more: Räte wollen Status S nicht mehr für alle ukrainischen Geflüchteten

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Monday, the House of Representatives partially approved the motion from the Senate.

+ Ukrainian men in Switzerland agonize about military service

The House of Representatives adopted the corresponding point from the multi-party motion by Senator of States Esther Friedli by 96 votes to 87, with five abstentions. According to the motion, a distinction should be made in granting S status according to where in Ukraine those seeking protection lived before fleeing.

Protection should only be granted to those who lived in contested areas of Ukraine or areas occupied in whole or in part by Russia. Those who have lived in an area under Ukrainian control where there is no fighting should no longer be granted S status.

A narrow majority of a House of Representative’s committee voted against the motion. Justice Minister Beat Jans had also called in vain for a no vote.

The motion does not affect the issuance of S status permits for non-Ukrainians.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.