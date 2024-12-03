Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Switzerland mulls S status restrictions for Ukrainian refugees

Councils no longer want S status for all Ukrainian refugees
Councils no longer want S status for all Ukrainian refugees Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland mulls S status restrictions for Ukrainian refugees
Listening: Switzerland mulls S status restrictions for Ukrainian refugees

Switzerland’s parliament wants in future to restrict the issuance of Ukrainian S permits to refugees fleeing parts of the war-torn country that are occupied or under attack by Russian forces.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Monday, the House of Representatives partially approved the motion from the Senate.

+ Ukrainian men in Switzerland agonize about military service

The House of Representatives adopted the corresponding point from the multi-party motion by Senator of States Esther Friedli by 96 votes to 87, with five abstentions. According to the motion, a distinction should be made in granting S status according to where in Ukraine those seeking protection lived before fleeing.

Protection should only be granted to those who lived in contested areas of Ukraine or areas occupied in whole or in part by Russia. Those who have lived in an area under Ukrainian control where there is no fighting should no longer be granted S status.

A narrow majority of a House of Representative’s committee voted against the motion. Justice Minister Beat Jans had also called in vain for a no vote.

The motion does not affect the issuance of S status permits for non-Ukrainians.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
360 Likes
243 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Solar energy covers eleven percent of Switzerland's electricity needs

More

Solar energy covers 11% of Switzerland’s electricity needs

This content was published on Solar power covers eleven percent of the electricity demand in Switzerland. The industry's turnover for the current year is around CHF 3.7 billion, as shown by the first ever publication of the Swiss Solar Monitor.

Read more: Solar energy covers 11% of Switzerland’s electricity needs
Swiss purchasing managers' indices remain gloomy

More

Swiss purchasing managers remain gloomy

This content was published on The recovery in Swiss industry is a long time coming. The managers responsible for purchasing have lowered their assessments again. By contrast, the services PMI remained in growth territory in November.

Read more: Swiss purchasing managers remain gloomy
Switzerland expresses concern about the situation in Syria

More

Switzerland concerned about situation in Syria

This content was published on Switzerland is concerned about the escalation of hostilities in Syria. It calls on all parties to respect international law and protect the civilian population.

Read more: Switzerland concerned about situation in Syria
15 million admissions to Swiss museums last year

More

Swiss museums celebrate 15 million admissions

This content was published on Museum attendance is back on the rise in Switzerland. Nearly 15 million admissions were recorded in 2023, 12% more than the 2015-2019 average prior to the Covid crisis.

Read more: Swiss museums celebrate 15 million admissions

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR